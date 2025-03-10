SLM vs ENGM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: Sangakkara, Morgan in action

SLM vs ENGM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: Sangakkara, Morgan in actionThe stage is set for game 13 of the International Masters League (IML) 2025. Sri Lanka Masters lock horns with England Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Sri Lanka have been in good from throughout the tournament so far, and the side will hope for another good performance. On the other hand, England are yet to win a game in the tournament, and the side will look register their first win against Sri Lanka.