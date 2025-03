Live SLM vs ENGM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: Sangakkara, Morgan in action Game 13 of the ongoing International Masters League sees Sri Lanka Masters lock horns with England Masters. Both sides face off at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and they will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming game.

The stage is set for game 13 of the International Masters League (IML) 2025. Sri Lanka Masters lock horns with England Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Sri Lanka have been in good from throughout the tournament so far, and the side will hope for another good performance. On the other hand, England are yet to win a game in the tournament, and the side will look register their first win against Sri Lanka. MATCH SCORECARD

Live updates :SLM vs ENGM International Masters League T20 live cricket score: Sangakkara, Morgan in action Auto Refresh Refresh Playing XIs are here! Sri Lanka Masters (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal England Masters (Playing XI): Phil Mustard(w), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan(c), Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Boyd Rankin

Toss update! Sri Lanka Masters have won the toss and have elected to bowl first here in Raipur. With one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament, Sri Lanka will hope to limit England to a subpar total and hope for a good win.

WELCOME! Welcome to our coverage of game 13 of the ongoing International Masters League 2025! Today, we have Sri Lanka Masters locking horns with England Masters. Both sides will gather here in Raipur very soon as we prepare for the toss.