SLC president Shammi Silva, executive committee members resign, Sri Lanka government to take over

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shami Silva and other executive committee members tendered their resignations on Wednesday, a move which was approved at a special committee meeting yesterday. This came after the country's president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, requested the officials' exit after meeting Silva last week due to the ongoing allegations of financial irregularities.

As per a report in the PTI, the Sri Lankan government has decided to take over the administration of the country. "…Accordingly, under the powers vested in him by sections 31 and 34 of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973, all administrative functions of Sri Lanka Cricket will be temporarily brought under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," stated a release from Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage.

Interim committee to take over

Meanwhile, as per the statement, an interim committee will be appointed soon to address the ongoing issues in Sri Lankan cricket and to introduce structural reforms. Silva stepped down following nearly three hours of deliberations by the extraordinary executive committee on Tuesday. However, no reasons for the resignations were provided.

Since early March, the government had been considering removing Silva after receiving complaints from players and amid the Sri Lanka national team’s poor performances on the international stage. Gamage confirmed that the resignations of the current office-bearers have been accepted. According to the statement, an interim committee will be appointed soon to address the ongoing issues in Sri Lankan cricket and to introduce structural reforms.

Silva stepped down following nearly three hours of deliberations by the extraordinary executive committee on Tuesday. However, no reasons for the resignations were provided. Since early March, the government had been considering removing Silva after receiving complaints from players and amid the Sri Lanka national team’s poor performances on the international stage.

Silva led Sri Lanka Cricket for seven years, first securing the presidency in 2019 with a majority of member club votes. He was re-elected unopposed in 2021, 2023, and 2025. He also served as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), succeeding Jay Shah in 2025.

Corruption allegations hit the administration

SLC has been alleged for mismanagement and corruption. It peaked three years ago in late 2023 when Roshan Ranasinghe, then sports minister, tried sacking the board. Silva was removed later but was reinstated, which led to sourness between the SLC and the sports ministry as Ranasinghe himself resigned from his post. The government is likely to appoint an interim committee, set to be headed by Eran Wickramaratne, a former parliamentarian.

Sri Lanka's move puts threat from the ICC

Meanwhile, a report in ESPNCricinfo, there are issues regarding the interim committee taking over. As per the SLC constitution, the executive committee must convene to name one of the sitting vice-chairmen to the president post, but both the vice-presidents - Jayantha Dharmadasa and Ravin Wickramaratne - have resigned.

To pass this, the Sri Lankan government relies on Section 33 of the Sports Law No. 25 of 1973. According to this, the sports minister, in this case Gamage, can make an interim body by dissolving a national body. This thing puts Sri Lanka's move under threat from the ICC, which views the state-appointed bodies as a breach of Article 2.4 (D).

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