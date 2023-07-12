SL-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I on online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr during 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will target a consolation win against New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the third T20I match at P Sara Oval in Colombo on Wednesday, July 12. After a shock defeat in the ODI series, the White Ferns made a sensational comeback by winning the first two T20Is to seal a three-match series.

New Zealand won the last match by eight wickets while chasing a 119-run target with veteran pacer Lea Tahuhu taking four wickets and legendary batter Suzie Bates smashing her 26th T20I fifty. The Kiwis have won all of their last five T20I encounters against Sri Lanka and will be looking for a clean sweep with a win in the last game.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Sri Lanka women vs New Zealand women in India:

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will be played on Wednesday, July 12

At what time does SL-W vs NZ-W T20I match begin?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will begin at 10:00 AM Local Time (Colombo) and 10:00 AM IST

Where is the SL-W vs NZ-W T20I match being played?

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match will be played at P Sara Oval, Colombo

Where can you watch SL-W vs NZ-W T20I match on TV in India?

There is no official live broadcast available for fans from India for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match

Where can you watch SL-W vs NZ-W T20I match online in India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I match online on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel only

SL-W vs NZ-W Squads:

SL-W Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hansima Karunaratne, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi

NZ-W Squad: Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Isabella Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

