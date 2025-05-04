SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs India Women's tri-series, Match 4 India's intent came into question yet again after South Africa nearly pulled off the last fixture between the two teams in the ongoing tri-series. A win on Sunday will seal a spot in the final for India but there are still a lot of improvements to be made.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka women will be on cloud nine after a thrilling win against South Africa in their last game, as they kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the final in the ongoing tri-nations series. India, having already won a couple of games, will qualify for the final if they beat Sri Lanka on Sunday. However, there is still a lot of work to be done and improvements to be made as South Africa had nearly pulled off the 276 game against India, if it had not been for a tremendous match-winning spell by Sneh Rana.

The intent came under scrutiny for the Women in Blue yet again as the innings after another Pratika Rawal special got stuck before Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh provided some injection into it to take the score to 276, which could easily have been 290-300 after the start the visitors got. India bowled first in the first game and later defended against the Proteas women. To challenge themselves again, it may not be a surprise if India decide to bat first given how well Sri Lanka played batting second in the last game.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be slightly worried about their bowling as it has failed to contain the batters in the two games before and if it continues that way, the Indian batters will be more than happy to put them under pressure.

My Dream11 team for Women's tri-series Match 4, SL-W vs IND-W

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Chamari Athapaththu, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Kavisha Dilhari, N Charani

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, N Shree Charani