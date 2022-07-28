SL vs PAK Test series: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan to end series in draw

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series ended in a draw

Sri Lanka registered a 246-run victory against Pakistan in the second match of the two-match Test series. With Pakistan having won the first match, the series ended with a draw, and both the teams shared the trophy on Thursday.

Sri Lanka made it virtually impossible for Pakistan to win by setting a target of 508 runs. Pakistan were bundled up for just 261 with a session to spare in its second innings on Day 5 at the Galle International Stadium.

After bad light and rain ended play early the past two days, Sri Lanka's bowling attack was brilliant. They were backed by wonderful fielding on the final day.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continued to impress with his spell in his third test match. He finished with a five-wicket haul, and eight wickets for the game. He was also named player of the series.

His fellow teammate Ramesh Mendis took four wickets in the second innings.

Resuming play at 89/1, Pakistan lost opening batter Imam-ul-Haq in the third over of the morning but a 79-run stand between captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave hope of a draw that would secure a 1-0 series victory.

However, a moment of indiscretion saw Rizwan leaving a straight ball from Jayasuriya and he was bowled for 37. A collapse from the visitors' middle order soon followed as they went from 176/2 to 188/5 by lunch.

Babar who is utilizing his purple patch to the fullest, was the only hope for Pakistan and at the same time, he was Sri Lanka's biggest challenge. However, he was sent back to the hut by Jayasuriya for 81.

The last five Pakistani wickets fell for 56 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva was leading Sri Lanka in the absence of skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was out with back spasms. De Silva scored a century in Sri Lanka's second innings and was named Man of the Match.

(Inputs from PTI)

