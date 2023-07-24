SL vs PAK 2nd Test: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PCB TWITTER Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the second Test at SSC, Colombo

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series in a must-win clash at SSC, Colombo starting Monday, July 24. Pakistan riding on Saud Shakeel's maiden double hundred achieved a rather comfortable win by 4 wickets in the series opener and would hope to seal the series in Colombo.

After Shaheen Afridi's opening burst, it seemed like Pakistan gave away the advantage to Sri Lanka and Dhananjaya de Silva made the most of it by smashing a well-compiled century but Shakeel's outstanding knock not only helped the visitors respond in style with the bat but also take a 149-run lead in the first innings. De Silva played another superb knock of 82 runs but their second consecutive top-order failure in the same game meant Sri Lanka could get a lead of just 130 runs.

Sri Lanka will hope for a much better performance with both bat and ball with series and World Test Championship points on the line. On the other hand, Pakistan will be keen to whitewash the Islanders to start the third WTC cycle on a special note.

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test in India live on TV and streaming?

The second and final Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 10 AM IST. The match will be live broadcasted through the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal

