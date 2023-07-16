SL vs PAK, 1st Test - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Galle International Stadium, Galle

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Babar Azam and Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka (SL) will clash against rivals Pakistan (PAK) in the first Test match at Galle International Stadium starting on July 16. This will be the first assignment for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle and both Asian giants will look for a positive start.

The hosts have named in-form Dimuth Karunartne to lead the team in the first match despite the player's decision to resign from captaincy duties at the end of the last WTC cycle. Sri Lanka have won four of their seven Test matches played against Pakistan at Galle and will enter this game as favorites due to home advantage.

​Pitch Report - SL vs PAK

The surface at Galle International Stadium offers a balanced surface in red-ball cricket. Spinners have always dominated this venue with a good amount of turn on the ball from the start but batters will find it easy to score in the first innings.

​Will Toss Matter?

Very unlikely. Both teams have the quality to produce a thrilling match on the balanced surface here. The average first innings scored here is 366 but it drops to 158 in the fourth innings.

Galle International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 43

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 366

Average 2nd Innings scores: 310

Average 3rd Innings scores: 233

Average 4th Innings scores 158

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 704/3 (151 Ov) by SL vs IRE

Highest score chased - 73/10 (28.5 Ov) by SA vs SL

SL vs PAK Probable XI

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe

Pakistan Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe

Latest Cricket News