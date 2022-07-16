Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET Babar Azam and Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 Live streaming: Where and when to watch SL vs PAK on TV, online

Here are all the details of 1st test, Day 1 of SL vs PAK: ​

When is the 1st Test, Day 1 of PAK vs SL?

Where will be the 1st Test, Day 1 of PAK vs SL telecasted on TV in India?

The Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is on 16th July, Saturday.

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the 1st Test, Day 1 of PAK vs SL streamed online?

The live streaming of match will be available on SonyLIV app.

What is the venue of the 1st Test, Day 1 of PAK vs SL?

The match will be played at Galle International Stadium, Galle.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team Pakistan:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf

Team Sri Lanka:

Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka