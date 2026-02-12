SL vs OMA live cricket score: Sri Lanka aim to brush aside Oman, Dushan replaces Hasaranga in playing XI SL vs OMA live score: Sri Lanka and Oman lock horns today in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka have been asked to bat first as Oman captain Jatinder Singh opted to bowl after winning the toss. Can Oman stun the home side or will Sri Lanka breeze past their opponents?

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka face Oman today in the 16th match of the T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka will miss Wanindu Hasaranga today as he has been ruled out of the entire tournament, and on expected lines, Dushan Hemantha has been included in the playing XI as soon as he came in as a replacement for him in the squad.

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after beating Ireland comfortably in their T20 World Cup opener while Oman lost to Zimbabwe by eight wickets. This is a must-win game for Jatinder Singh and his men and they will look to upset the hosts to stay alive in the competition.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Sri Lanka have a perfect record against Oman. The two teams have faced each other twice in T20Is so far and on both occasions, Sri Lanka have registered comfortable wins Oman would be keen making it 2-1 against the home team but for that to happen, they will have to play much better than what they did against Zimbabwe.

Toss Update

Oman won the toss and opted to bowl

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra