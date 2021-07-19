SL vs IND: Told everyone in dressing room I will hit first ball for six, says Ishan Kishan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan (right) hits a six during Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI in Colombo on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan's international 50-over career was off to a dream start with the 23-year-old southpaw smashing a 42-ball 59 in India's comfortable seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in first ODI in Colombo on Sunday.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday on the day, Ishan also became the 16th Indian to score a half century and promised a six off the first ball, admitted the young batsman himself.

"I thought there were many things that fell my way. It was my birthday then I kept on that wicket for 50 overs. I knew the wicket did not have much to offer for the spinners. I knew it was the best chance to hit a first ball six and I had told you guys that I will dispatch the first ball for a six,"Kishan said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

His contritbution was dwarfed by India's skipper for the series Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 86 in a run-chase of 263 with more than 13 overs to spare. Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with a 24-ball 43 in an opening wicket stand of 58 with Dhawan. Dhawan later finished of the game with another debutant Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 25) in an unbeaten stand of 48.

Not finishing off the game himself was something that irked Ishan, who couldn't be proud enough to earn his first ODI cap on the night.

"For any player, when he knows that he will get the debut cap, there can be no prouder moment. I cherished the moment, there have been many wellwishers who have always wanted me to play for the country. It was a special feeling. I feel very proud that I got to make my debut in ODIs. I could have finished the match, but I am happy a made a little contribution for the side," said Kishan.