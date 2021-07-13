Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
SL vs IND | Ranjan Madugalle to be match referee for the series; Kumar Dharmasena among five umpires

Ever since international cricket resumed in COVID times, the ICC has allowed home boards to have their own match referees and umpires to cut down on travelling and other logistical issues.

PTI PTI
Colombo Published on: July 13, 2021 15:36 IST
Sri Lanka first-team players
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka first-team players

World cricket's most experienced match referee Ranjan Madugalle will be in charge of the six-match white ball series between India and Sri Lanka starting here on July 18.

Former Sri Lanka captain Madugalle is the chief match referee of ICC and the on-field umpires will be head by Elite panel official Kumar Dharmasena.

Dharmasena will be assisted ICC International panel umpires Lyndon Hannibal, Prageeth Rambukwella, Ravdeendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

