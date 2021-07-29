SL vs IND, 3rd T20I | Shikhar Dhawan becomes first Indian captain to register golden duck in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan registered an unwanted record to his name on the final day of his assignment as the leader of the T20I side for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

Dhawan became the first Indian skipper to be dismissed for a golden duck in T20I cricket after he departed on the fourth ball of the innings during the third T20I game against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It was an away-angling ball from Dushmantha Chameera, placed well outside off as Dhawan looked to push the ball away. The ball took a faint outside edge and landed into the hands of Dhananjaya de Silva at slip.

It was also Dhawan's first golden duck in his 68-match T20I career, fifth in his T20 career, and third in his overall international career.

The dismissal hurt India as Dhawan, the key player for the depleted visiting side, had opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the series decider.

"We'll look to post a good score. Our bowling is quite strong, so we are going to defend," a confident Dhawan said after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka had earlier levelled the series on Wednesday with a 4-wicket win in Colombo.