SL vs IND, 2nd T20I | Sri Lanka opt to bowl in Cololmbo, India field four debutants

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has once again won the toss and opted to bowl first against India who have fielded as many as four debutants for the second T20I game of the three-match series. India took a 1-0 lead in the series following a 38-run win in the opener earlier this week.

India have handed the debut caps to four players - Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya - after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for coronavirus and eight other Indian players came in contact with him. While Krunal has been put to a seven-day isolation, the other eight players - Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey - have been ruled out of the series. [Follow SL vs IND 2nd T20I - Live Score and Updates]

"We would have batted first, so I'm happy with it. There are four debutants. Lots of changes due to obvious reasons. We're all looking forward to this. We're street-fighters and ready to face the challenges. Our main players aren't here, but that gives the chance to the younger players. They have created great energy for the last 45 days, and I'm glad they have got their chances. These things can happen in the current scenario, that's why we brought a large squad," said India's captain Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy