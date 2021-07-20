SL vs IND 2nd ODI: Deepak Chahar's heroics help India take unassailable 2-0 lead in series

Follow us on Image Source : AP India's Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Deepak Chahar's unbeaten 69 helped India register a three-wicket win against hosts Sri Lanka in the second One-day International on Tuesday.

The dramatic match which concluded with Chahar's winning boundary in the final over helped India gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav also notched up his maiden ODI half-century but the visitors were pegged back with wickets at regular intervals.

On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal led India's decent effort with the ball by picking up a three-fer. Experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with three wickets as Sri Lanka managed to notch up 275 for nine in their 50 overs.

Avishka Fernando (50 off 71) and Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) struck fine half-centuries to help Sri Lanka produce an improved batting performance than their outing in the series opener.

Openers Fernando and Bhanuka stitched a half-century opening stand before Chahal dented Sri Lanka's run-flow with wickets on successive deliveries in the 14th over.