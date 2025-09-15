SL vs HKG Live score: Sri Lanka look for early blows against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 clash SL vs HKG Live score: Sri Lanka meet Hong Kong in their second clash of the Asia Cup 2025 as they have set their eyes on the Super Four. The Lankan Lions won their opener against Bangladesh and will look to make light work of the minnows.

New Delhi: SL vs HKG Live score: Sri Lanka and Hong Kong face each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, in the Asia Cup 2025. The Lankan Lions began their campaign with a strong win over Bangladesh in their opener, while Hong Kong have suffered defeats in both of their matches to Afghanistan and then Bangladesh. With the eyes on Super Four, Sri Lanka look to make light work of the minnows in Dubai.