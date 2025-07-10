SL vs BAN pitch report: How will surface in Pallekele play for first T20I? After a closely fought ODI series, which Sri Lanka won against Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin, the two teams will lock horns in the first of the three-match T20I series today in Pallekele. Both teams are evenly placed, even in this format. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series today in Pallekele. The hosts won the three-match ODI series, sealing the decider only a couple of days ago by 99 runs. Sri Lanka will be hoping to continue their winning run under the leadership of Charith Asalanka.

They haven't lost their last 12 ODI bilateral series at home. But Sri Lanka are struggling in the shortest format, having not won the last two series at home. Moreover, they have been dealt a huge blow with Wanindu Hasaranga being ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Jeffrey Vandersay has replaced him in the squad and might end up even playing all three matches.

As for Bangladesh, Litton Das is their captain in this format, while the majority of the players are the same from the ODI squad. After missing out on a chance to win the ODI series, they will be looking to take advantage of Sri Lanka's poor record in the T20I format at home.

Pallekele - Pitch Report

Pallekele regularly hosts T20I matches. It hosted three India vs Sri Lanka matches in the format last year in July, but this time around, only one match is scheduled here. The surface in Pallekele is known to be a good one for batters, as 263 is the highest score posted here. An average first innings score is around 168 and batting first is preferred at this venue. However, with dew expected to play a part, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Pallekele - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 26

Matches won batting first - 14

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average first inns score - 168

Highest total - 263 by AUS vs SL

Highest score chased - 178/2 by PAK vs BAN

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Eshan Malinga, Avishka Fernando

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam