SL vs BAN pitch report: How will surface at Pallekele play for third ODI? The third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after Bangladesh won the previous game by 16 runs. Here's the pitch report for the third ODI:

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns today in the third and final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with Sri Lanka winning the series opener by 77 runs before Bangladesh came back to register a 16-run win.

The hosts have a settled playing XI but will rue missing out on a chance of sealing the series after the way Kusal Mendis batted, notching up a 20-ball fifty in the chase. Nevertheless, they will still be backing themselves to win the series, especially after the lower-order resistance that got them extremely close, thanks to Janith Liyanage's brilliant knock.

Bangladesh's number three batter, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is uncertain for the series decider due to a quad injury he suffered in the previous match. He is under close watch, and a decision on his availability will only be taken closer to the game. If Shanto misses out, Mohammad Naim will slot into the playing XI as he is the only other spare batter in the squad. The visitors will be confident after a brilliant win in the previous game and will be keen on winning the series today.

Pallekele Pitch Report

Pallekele is hosting an ODI for the first time this year. Sri Lanka boast of a brilliant record at this venue, having won six out of their last seven ODIs. Chasing is the way to go in Pallekele as all of the last five matches have been won by team batting second. Even though 244 is an average score batting first at the venue, the pitch is known to be flat here and with this being the first game of the season here, expect the surface to be too good for batting. The side winning the toss will have no doubt about bowling first.

Pallekele - ODIs Numbers Game

Matches Played - 47

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 27

Average 1st inns score - 244

Highest total - 381/3 by SL vs AFG

Highest score chased - 314/6 by SL vs AFG

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Avishka Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana

