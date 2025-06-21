SL vs BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto creates history, emulates Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar's records Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed back-to-back centuries as he led Bangladesh's charge with the bat. Shanto has etched his name into the history books with his second century of the match in the first Test at Galle.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto created historical records as he slammed back-to-back centuries in the same Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Najmul had hit 148 in the first innings and backed that up with an unbeaten 125 in the second innings as he led the visitors' charge with the bat.

Shanto slammed his second ton of the match on the rain-affected final day with all results open in the first Test against the Lankan Lions. The visitors came out to bat at 177/3 with a lead of 187, and the skipper hit his ton in the second session after rain had cut the opening session short.

Shanto joins Bradman, Gavaskar and Kohli in elite list

Hitting centuries in both innings of a Test match is not very common. Moreover, a captain slamming back-to-back tons in a Test is even rarer. Shanto has become the first-ever Bangladesh captain to hit centuries in both innings of a Test and the first-ever captain overall to do it in Sri Lanka.

He joins Bradman, Gavaskar, and Kohli, among others, as only the 16th captain in the format's history to have hit tons in both innings. Bradman achieved this feat in 1948 against India, Gavaskar did the same against the West Indies in 1978, and Kohli achieved the same milestone against Australia at Adelaide in 2014.

Returning to the Test match, Bangladesh declared in the second session with the team on 285, handing the visitors a tough target of 295 with 37 overs to play.

Earlier, Shanto had hit a ton alongside veteran Mushfiqur Rahim after his team was in choppy waters at 45/3. The skipper hit 148, while the wicketkeeper slammed 163 to take Bangladesh to 495. In reply Sri Lanka were dismissed for 485.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana