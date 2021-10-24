SL vs BAN Dream11 T20 World Cup team prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : AP File Photo of Bangladesh Players

Srilanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch SRI vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

Sri Lanka will rely heavily on its bowling unit to make up for its relatively weak batting department, while Bangladesh would look for consistency when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had to go through the first round group stage to secure their places in the Super 12s.

(With inputs from PTI)

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch England vs West Indies Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch SL vs BAN Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The SL vs BAN (Srilanka vs Bangladesh) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The SL vs BAN match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch SL vs BAN Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch SL vs BAN on Hotstar and Star Sports.

Srilanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SL vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

At what time does Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 24 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Srilanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Sri Lanka Squad Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

Bangladesh Squad Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar