SL vs BAN Cricket Live Score: Match hang in balance in Dubai Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play each other in the first game of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time they faced each other, the Lankan Lions won the match by six wickets.

Dubai:

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kickoff the Super 4 phase of the ongoing Asia Cup. Both teams were part of Group B in the league phase, and in their previous encounter, Sri Lanka picked up a comfortable six-wicket victory. However, since then, the Litton Das-led side has done a commendable job, winning their last match against Afghanistan to progress to the next round.

Sri Lanka also defeated the Rashid Khan-led side in their previous match. The Afghans, who were one of the favourites to win the competition, batted well, but the Sri Lankan batters did a commendable job to get the job done. Meanwhile, the match against Bangladesh now holds massive value, as both teams will look for the two points, as every game holds importance in the Super 4 of the competition.