SL vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Kandy Bangladesh took the three-match ODI series to the decider with a thrilling win in the second game as Tanvir Islam triggered a massive collapse for Sri Lanka the other day in Colombo. Sri Lanka need their top-order to fire as they look to clinch the series in Kandy on Tuesday.

KANDY:

Sri Lanka were caught unaware by some disciplined bowling from Bangladesh as left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam, playing in just his second ODI, ran through their batting, catching the hosts off-guard at their own game. Bangladesh, mind you, didn't get enough total on the board, but 248 did seem competitive on a track that was gripping and holding up for the slower bowlers. Hence, Kusal Mendis' cracking 56 off 31 was in response to the pitch but the lack of runs from the openers and non-contribution from the lower order cost Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has the team and bowlers to succeed on slow tracks, but the second ODI will be a learning experience for the hosts to avoid doctoring the pitch in their favour to an extent that it starts affecting them as well. Janith Liyanage and Mendis' efforts will keep Sri Lanka in good stead, while Bangladesh will be cock-a-hoop after their first ODI victory in eight months and will be keen to seal the series in the decider in Kandy.

Bangladesh also need runs from their experienced players in Najmul Hossain Shanto and new skipper Mehidy Hasan, but the emergence of Tanvir has been the biggest positive for the visitors in this series. Kandy is generally a good wicket for both batters and bowlers and it will be interesting to see what the captain, winning the toss, chooses to do, especially given it's a decider.

My Dream11 team for SL vs BAN 3rd ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dunith Wellalage (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman