SL vs BAN 1st Test weather report: Will rain wash out opening match at Galle International Stadium? SL vs BAN 1st Test weather report: The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test series will kick off the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The Galle International Stadium will host the first Test match from June 17 onwards. Here is how the weather is expected to behave on all five days of the match.

SL vs BAN 1st Test weather report: The new World Test Championship cycle beckons after South Africa won the Test mace in the third edition. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh kick off the fourth edition of the WTC with their two-match series at the former's home.

The Galle International Stadium will host the first Test of the two-match series from June 17 onwards. This is the final Test match for veteran Angelo Mathews, who bids adieu to the format after a decorated career in the whites.

The Lankan Lions will be looking for a strong start at home. Their skipper Dhananjaya de Silva has said that his team missed out on a chance to qualify for the final in the previous edition after having an outside chance to sneak through in their last series against Australia.

Meanwhile, as the new WTC cycle begins, there is a rain threat in the clash at the Galle-based stadium.

Galle weather report for the five days of the match

There are strong chances of rain on all five days of the match from June 17 onwards. As per Accuweather, there are 83% chances of precipitation in Galle on June 17, the first day of the match. There are 63% chances of rain on June 18, followed by 86% precipitation chances on June 19, 72% on June 20 and 82% on June 21.

The match will begin at 10 AM IST on June 17, however, there is 49% chance of rain at that time on Tuesday. The precipitation chances rise to 53% at 11 AM, before being 49% and 34% over the next three hours. The precipitation chances remain 40%, 55%, 47% and 51% at 3 PM, 4 PM, 5 PM and 6 PM.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Isitha Wijesundera