SL vs BAN 1st Test pitch report: How surface at Galle International Stadium is likely to play? SL vs BAN 1st Test pitch report: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle International Stadium. Here is how the pitch at the Galle-based venue is expected to play in the opening Test.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to kick off the new cycle of the World Test Championship as the two teams clash in the first Test of the two-match series from June 17 onwards. Following South Africa's WTC final win over Australia at Lord's, the new cycle kicks off as teams begin their hunt for the Test mace.

The opening Test of the series gets underway at the Galle International Stadium. This is also Angelo Mathews' last Test match, having made the announcement before the series.

The Lankan Lions will look for a strong start in the series as their captain Dhananjaya de Silva has said that they had a chance to make to the final of the previous cycle. "We had a big chance to get to final but unfortunately we couldn't do it," de Silva said on the eve of the first Test against Bangladesh.

"Even yesterday, when I talked to the boys, I reminded them where we could have been (at Lord's this week), and where we ended up. As we start a new cycle, we know we have to win our home series. We need to pick up all those points. It's a great opportunity to start a new cycle with a home series."

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh pitch report

The wickets in Galle suit spinners. The spinners were highly effective the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test earlier this year too. But the venue also assist scoring in the past few months. The pitch is expected to assist slow bowlers.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Isitha Wijesundera