SL vs AUS: Steve Smith leaves Ricky Ponting behind to create history for Australia in Test cricket

Steve Smith's captaincy form continued in Tests as Australia had Sri Lanka nine down on the first day of the second Test

Steve Smith continued his ascent on Test record lists as he created history for Australia on Day 1 of the second and final encounter against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series on Thursday, February 6. Smith grabbed a couple of catches on the first day of the second Galle Test sending back Kamindu Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya, taking his overall tally of grabs to 197, which is the most by any Australian fielder as he went past Ricky Ponting's record of 196.

Smith is just three catches away from equalling South Africa great Jacques Kallis and become only the fifth fielder in Test cricket history to take 200 catches. Smith is currently on the list behind Rahul Dravid, Joe Root (who is breathing down Dravid's neck), Mahela Jayawardene and Kallis. He is now at the top for Australia after surpassing Ponting and Mark Waugh (181).

Most catches in men's Tests

210 - Rahul Dravid (India) in 164 matches

207 - Joe Root (England) in 152 matches

205 - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) in 149 matches

200 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa) in 166 matches

197 - Steve Smith (Australia) in 116* matches

196 - Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 1168 matches

Smith, who has taken some of the hangers in Test cricket, took rather simpler ones on Thursday off Travis Head to dismiss Kamindu Mendis and off Starc to send back Jayasuriya. Australia had Sri Lanka on the mat with the hosts losing nine wickets on the opening day of the series decider despite choosing to bat first on a Galle wicket, that looked like taking turn from the first ball itself.

Kusal Mendis is still batting on 59 and Sri Lanka will hope to stretch their first batting innings for as long as possible. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were the pick of the bowlers sharing three wickets apiece.