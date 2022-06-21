SL vs AUS, 4th ODI; Charith Asalanka smashes ton; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Aslanka smashes ton

Sri Lanka in their ongoing series against the Aussies have been in top-notch form. The Aussies who have struggled against the Lankan tigers in the subcontinent conditions are 2-1 down in the five-match ODI series that is being played. Sri Lanka who were reduced to 207-6 in the 41st over amassed a total of 258 courtesy of Asalanka's 110 off 106 deliveries.

In the amazing ton that Asalanka scored, he hit 10 boundaries along with one maximum at a strike rate of 103.77. With a recovery like this from the Sri Lankan side, the momentum has been away from the Aussies who now need to chase this total down if they are to stay alive in this series. With the likes of Warner and Smith staying out of form, problems are plenty for Aussies.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood