SL vs AUS, 2nd Test: Country in turmoil, cricket to the rescue; Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka's win

The island nation Sri Lanka known for its exquisite beauty is facing one of the greatest economic crises of all time, their president has fled and people in the country are struggling to put food on their table, but at these troubled times, cricket has a come as a rescue and has helped to put a huge smile on the faces of the Sri Lankan fans.

When Australia's tour to Sri Lanka was announced, everybody had predicted that the mighty Aussies will easily steamroll the host side and will clinch every series that was a part of their tour. Till a certain point, Sri Lanka played that way and lost the T20I series by 2-1. However, after the T20I series concluded, it looked like a different Sri Lankan team had taken the field as they defeated the Australians 3-2 in the ODI series, and now, they have managed to level the two-match Test series by 1-1.

The Warne-Muralidaran trophy is all set to be shared between two nations Australia and Sri Lanka as the series now stands leveled between two great cricketing nations. Sri Lanka who were bowled out in a single session in the first Test have now returned the favor courtesy of Prabath Jayasuriya's 12 wickets. Not only did Jayasuriya perform wonders for his team but it was also Dinesh Chandimal who outdid the Australian team with his mighty batting skills.

"Probably got ourselves into a position where 400-plus in the first innings was achievable. Had chances in the last couple of days, but didn't grab them. These are the tours when you learn heaps. Think we can go home pretty pleased. Huge thank you for the love and the kind of hosts you've been to our team. We've had a great five weeks here. Can't wait to get back", said Pat Cummins.

