SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia will aim to level the series in the second and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo

This match was an afterthought keeping in mind that Australia are to take on their arch-rivals England in a week's time in an ICC event, no less otherwise Sri Lanka would have been declared winners having won the series opener in Colombo. It has almost become a weapon, a toolkit for Sri Lanka to call teams on their shores, spin a web against the visiting batters and choke them on slow and turning tracks. It happened against India and the West Indies last year and Australia's makeshift batting line-up couldn't escape it as well.

Australia rest a few of their Test specialists to get some rest and might have Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell return to the scene for the decider. Australia bowled well actually and if not for that heroic ton from skipper Charith Asalanka, this could have been a one-way traffic in the favour of Steve Smith and Co. Asalanka has been quite sensational with the bat since becoming captain and would be licking his lips to go out there yet again and become the first captain to whitewash Australia in a home ODI series.

Australia might not find this much turn and sluggishness in Pakistan, as the wickets will be largely flat there but still the format needs adjustment and the visitors will get one more opportunity before the Champions Trophy to iron out most of the flaws.

My Dream11 team for SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Kusal Mendis, Travis Head, Charith Asalanka (vc), Alex Carey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson