SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Australia will aim to get as much as they possibly can out of two ODIs to be ready for the Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka will be up against Australia in a short two-match ODI series after the completion of two Test matches, starting Wednesday, February 12 in Colombo. Sri Lanka have been building up nicely for the 2027 ODI World Cup having won series at home against New Zealand, India and the West Indies but recently lost to the Black Caps away from home. However, since they couldn't qualify for the Champions Trophy, their only aim in the series will be to defeat Australia and win the series 2-0 while the visitors have much higher stakes.

The series is scheduled agonisingly close to the Champions Trophy and the 2023 world champions haven't played the format for a while. With injuries and pullouts piling up, Australia have their task cut out and would be keen to begin on a high note while working around a combination in the absence of the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson were added to the squad for a couple of ODIs and Australia will hope they can be up to speed from the get-go.

Sri Lanka's spin trio of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will pose the biggest threat to an otherwise quality batting line-up and Australia will be keen to bypass that challenge, given the pitches in Pakistan will also be on the drier side.

My Dream11 team for SL vs AUS 1st ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Travis Head, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana (c), Dunith Wellalage, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Asitha Fernando

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis