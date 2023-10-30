SL vs AFG, World Cup: Player escort faints during Sri Lanka's national anthem at MCA Stadium in Pune | WATCH

Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have had limited success in the ongoing edition of the 50-over World Cup. The Lankan Lions have won two of their five games and the same is the case with the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 16:38 IST
Player escort falls unconscious during Sri Lanka's national anthem.
Image Source : DAVIDBRENTIPL/X Player escort falls unconscious during Sri Lanka's national anthem.

A player escort fell unconscious at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune during the Sri Lankan national anthem and had to be helped off the field before the start of play in the 30th game of the ongoing World Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The incident happened while players from both teams had queued up for their respective national anthems.

The kid was standing in front of the Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis, lined up in a queue of his own. Mendis held him in his arms and prevented him from falling to the ground. A member of the Afghanistan support staff rushed to check on him and took him away for medical attention.

