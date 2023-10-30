SL vs AFG, World Cup: Player escort faints during Sri Lanka's national anthem at MCA Stadium in Pune | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DAVIDBRENTIPL/X Player escort falls unconscious during Sri Lanka's national anthem.

A player escort fell unconscious at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune during the Sri Lankan national anthem and had to be helped off the field before the start of play in the 30th game of the ongoing World Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The incident happened while players from both teams had queued up for their respective national anthems.

The kid was standing in front of the Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis, lined up in a queue of his own. Mendis held him in his arms and prevented him from falling to the ground. A member of the Afghanistan support staff rushed to check on him and took him away for medical attention.

Watch the video:

Latest Cricket News