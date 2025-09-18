SL vs AFG: Head to Head record ahead of must-win Asia Cup 2025 clash Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other today at the Asia Cup with a place in the Super Four round at stake. Sri Lanka are almost through and should avoid a big loss, while this is a must-win clash for Afghanistan. Here's the head-to-head record between them in T20Is

Abu Dhabi:

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are set to face each other in the 11th match of the ongoing Asia Cup today, with a place in the Super Four round at stake. Sri Lanka are almost through after two wins over Bangladesh and Hong Kong, while Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong comfortably but went down to Bangladesh. However, Rashid Khan and his men will just have to win this match to ensure qualification.

If Afghanistan lose, they will be knocked out of the Asia Cup and Bangladesh will make it to the next round. Afghanistan are being touted as the second-best team in Asia in white-ball formats now, and not making it to the Super Four round will certainly contradict those claims. They will be under pressure to put up a good show today and qualify.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen on continuing their winning momentum. Bangladesh will be having a look at this match as their qualification depends on Sri Lanka. Charith Asalanka and his men will just have to ensure that they don't lose by a big margin to make it to the next round.

SL vs AFG head to head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Sri Lanka are ahead in this regard with five wins in eight matches against Afghanistan in the shortest format. The two teams are facing each other for the first time since February 2024 and Sri Lanka won that series 2-1. Afghanistan won the final game by just three runs and will be itching to pull one back on Sri Lanka in today's clash.

Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana