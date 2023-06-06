SL vs AFG: Today Match Prediction - Who will win 3rd ODI, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dasun Shanaka in action

SL vs AFG: Today Match Prediction - Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be up against each other in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on June 7 in Hambantota. After playing two intense games in the first two ODIs, the series stays 1-1. It now comes down to the Decider game. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in the 3rd ODI of the series.

Sri Lanka look to add to their momentum

The hosts were thumped by a 98-run knock by Ibrahim Zadran in the first ODI of the series as Afghanistan chased down 269 with 6 wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka came back stronger and registered a cakewalk win of 132 runs. Now as the World Cup Qualifiers inch closer, Sri Lanka look to add to their momentum for the much-anticipated qualifier event.

Pitch and weather

The surface at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota is a balanced surface for the batters and the bowlers. The pacers extract good help from the pitch, while there have been handsome scores posted too at the venue.

The weather on the match day is sort of a mixed type. The sky will be partly sunny and there is rain predicted in the morning. The match will also be held at 10 AM. There is a 40% chance of rain pouring down in the morning.

Best batter Prediction: Ibrahim Zadran can be a batter to watch out for. He is the leading run-scorer in the series and has made over fifty scores in all two innings. Zadran has made 152 runs in 2 matches.

Best bowler Prediction: Dhananjaya de Silva can be a bowler to watch out for. He is Sri Lanka's highest wicket-taker in the series with 3 scalps from 2 matches.

Match winner Prediction: Sri Lanka

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dushan Hemantha

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

