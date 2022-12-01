Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SL vs AFG 3rd ODI: Ibrahim Zadran scripts history for Afghanistan I Know reasons behind special ton

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran scripted history on Wednesday (November 30) as he scored an epic 162 runs in 138 deliveries for his side. In doing so, Zadran now holds the record for the highest score in an innings of an ODI match for Afghanistan. Interestingly, despite that hundred from Zadran and Afghanistan reaching 313/8, Sri Lanka ran out winners in the contest in a thriller by registering a four-wicket win.

Zadran's epic knock of 162 came off a mere 138 balls and included 15 fours and four sixes. The opener completed his hundred in the 39th over, getting to it off 100 balls before smashing 58 runs off his next 38 balls. The opener broke the record for the highest individual score by an Afghanistan player in ODIs, beating Mohammad Shahzad's unbeaten 131 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Zadran already has three hundreds in just eight ODI innings, and is Afghanistan's joint-third-highest century-maker in this format.

Highest individual scores in ODIs by Afghanistan players

Player Runs Opposition Year Ibrahim Zadran 162 Sri Lanka 2022 Mohammad Shahzad 131* Zimbabwe 2015 Nawroz Mangal 129 U.A.E. 2014 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 Ireland 2021 Mohammad Shahzad 124 India 2018

Zadran has already racked up 433 runs in 8 ODIs, averaging 61.85 with the bat and converting each of his fifty-plus scores into hundreds. He now has hundreds in three of his last five ODIs. Afghanistan had already booked their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India with the win in the first ODI of this series.

Sri Lanka win thriller in Pallekele

With 313 on board, their third highest total in ODIs, Afghanistan looked well set to notch up a rare away series win. However, a brilliant knock from Charith Asalanka and a late cameo from youngster Dunith Wellalage saw Sri Lanka chase the target down to level the series.

