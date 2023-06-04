SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Pitch report to records at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Pitch Report

Sri Lanka will be looking to avoid a series loss as they take on Afghanistan in the second ODI fixture at Hambantota's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Sunday, June 4. Afghanistan recorded a stunning six-wicket win in the first match to take a 0-1 lead in the three-match ODI series. Despite missing their star bowlers Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq, the traveling side restricted the hosts to just 268 runs while bowling first. Charith Asalanka top-scored with 91 runs for Sri Lanka but the returning veteran Dimuth Karunaratne failed to make an impact.

While chasing a tough total, in-form opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed 98 off 98 and Rahmat Shah scored 55 to chase the target in just 46.5 overs. Kasun Rajitha took two wickets while debutant pacer Matheesha Pathiran bagged one for the hosts.

​Pitch Report - SL vs AFG

The pitch at Hambantota's Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 251 with a good amount of help for pace bowlers. Afghanistan pacers were impressive in the first ODI despite missing Naveen-ul-Haq. Sri Lanka will be without their own pace head Lahiru Kumara, who suffered an injury in the first match and is ruled out of this fixture. Teams have recorded 300-plus totals and also successfully chased big totals in past ODIs. So, fans can expect a well balanced 50-over match on Sunday in Hambantota.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Both captains admitted that they wanted to bowl first in the last ODI match and the result proved them right. Afghanistan chased the 269-run target easily as the teams batting first have won just nine of 24 ODI matches played here.

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota- The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 24

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 12

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 251

Average 2nd Innings scores: 200

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 368/4 (50 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total recorded - 112/10 (33.1 Ov) by KEN vs PAK

Highest score chased - 312/2 (47.2 Ov) by SL vs ZIM

Lowest score defended - 314/6 (50 Ov) by IND vs SL

Full Squads -

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikh

