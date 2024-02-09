SL vs AFG 1st ODI Pitch Report: How will surface play at Pallekele International cricket stadium?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka

After a one-sided one-off Test, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in the three-match ODI series starting from February 9 (Friday). This is expected to be an enthralling series for the fans given the way Afghanistan perform generally against Sri Lanka and especially after their brilliant show at the World Cup.

For the unversed, Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in the World Cup last year chasing down 240-odd runs with seven wickets in hand. Moreover, the team from island nation has tasted defeat four times in 11 ODIs against Afghanistan and for the same reason, the hosts will be keen on not taking the visitors lightly. Sri Lanka have named Kusal Mendis their permanent ODI captain while dropping Dasun Shanaka, their World Cup 2023 skipper. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will continue to miss their talisman Rashid Khan.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Pallkele stadium is expected to be good one for batting. Scores around 280 are generally chased down here even as the spinners remain in the game throughout. Moreover, the ball comes on to the bat better under the lights but then the slower bowlers make the difference as well as the match progresses. Chasing is a good option on this surface at least in the first ODI.

Pallekele Cricket Stadium - ODI Numbers game

Matches played - 39

Won batting first - 15

Won bowling first - 22

Average first inns score - 248

Highest total - 363/7 by SA vs SL

Lowest total - 70/10 by ZIM vs SL

Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Shevon Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Ikram Alikhil