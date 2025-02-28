SL Masters vs AUS Masters International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka vs Australia latest match updatesSL Masters vs AUS Masters International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka Masters lock horns against Australia Masters in the sixth match of International Masters League 2025. Sri Lanka and Australia are closely placed on third and fourth in the six-team points table. The Lankan side has one win in their opening two matches, while the Aussies are winless after losing their opener against West Indies.