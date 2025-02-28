Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Sri Lanka M vs Australia M International Masters League live cricket score: Aussies look to strong start

  Live Sri Lanka M vs Australia M International Masters League live cricket score: Aussies look to strong start

Sri Lanka M vs Australia M International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka Masters are up against Australia Masters in the IMLT20 2025. Both teams are closely placed in the points table and will look to bag a win in this crucial fixture.

Aussies face Sri Lanka in IMLT20.
Aussies face Sri Lanka in IMLT20. Image Source : IMLT20
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

SL Masters vs AUS Masters International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka vs Australia latest match updates

SL Masters vs AUS Masters International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka Masters lock horns against Australia Masters in the sixth match of International Masters League 2025. Sri Lanka and Australia are closely placed on third and fourth in the six-team points table. The Lankan side has one win in their opening two matches, while the Aussies are winless after losing their opener against West Indies.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:48 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: End of Watson!!

    Watson falls. After smashing three fours, he has to depart in the next over. Watson holes this out to long on and has been caught in the deep. Ben Dunk is now in.

  • 7:46 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Watson takes Udana for a hat-trick of fours!

    After two quite overs, Watson has stepped on the accelerator. He hits Isuru Udana for a hat trick of fours. A much-needed over. Aussies are up and running now.

  • 7:33 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    The game is on!!

    Shaun Marsh and Shane Watson are out in the middle. Isuru Udana will start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go.

  • 7:28 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for Live action

    The players are set to start the match. Shane Watson and Shawn Marsh are set to open for Australia Masters.

  • 7:18 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: This is the first men's game here!!

    From what we are hearing is that this is the first men's game at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Women matches have taken place here but this will be the maiden men's game. The pitch is expected to be good for chasing.

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Sri Lanka and Australia Playing XIs

    Australia Masters (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin

    Sri Lanka Masters (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad

  • 7:08 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl!!

    Sri Lanka Masters have won the toss and captain Kumar Sangakkara has decided that they will be bowling first.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: First game at BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    The BCA Stadium, Vadodara, is hosting its first match in the tournament. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, hosted the previous five matches in the tournament. We expect a high-scoring contest at our hands.

  • 6:59 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Toss coming up!!

    Hang around as the toss is about to come. Teams have preferred batting second. So that might be the case here once again.

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: How the points table look like?

    Sri Lanka and Australia are placed third and fourth, respectively in the IMLT20 points table. SL have one win in their two matches, AUS don't have a win in their only outing. India are on top of points table.

  • 6:42 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Sri Lanka face Australia!!

    Sri Lanka Masters will be up against Australia Masters in the sixth match of the IMLT20 2025. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket International Masters League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\