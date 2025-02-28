Live Sri Lanka M vs Australia M International Masters League live cricket score: Aussies look to strong start Sri Lanka M vs Australia M International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka Masters are up against Australia Masters in the IMLT20 2025. Both teams are closely placed in the points table and will look to bag a win in this crucial fixture.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters International Masters League live cricket score: Sri Lanka Masters lock horns against Australia Masters in the sixth match of International Masters League 2025. Sri Lanka and Australia are closely placed on third and fourth in the six-team points table. The Lankan side has one win in their opening two matches, while the Aussies are winless after losing their opener against West Indies.

Live updates :SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Latest updates Auto Refresh Refresh SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: End of Watson!! Watson falls. After smashing three fours, he has to depart in the next over. Watson holes this out to long on and has been caught in the deep. Ben Dunk is now in.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Watson takes Udana for a hat-trick of fours! After two quite overs, Watson has stepped on the accelerator. He hits Isuru Udana for a hat trick of fours. A much-needed over. Aussies are up and running now.

The game is on!! Shaun Marsh and Shane Watson are out in the middle. Isuru Udana will start with the ball for Sri Lanka. Here we go.

Time for Live action The players are set to start the match. Shane Watson and Shawn Marsh are set to open for Australia Masters.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: This is the first men's game here!! From what we are hearing is that this is the first men's game at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. Women matches have taken place here but this will be the maiden men's game. The pitch is expected to be good for chasing.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Sri Lanka and Australia Playing XIs Australia Masters (Playing XI): Shane Watson(c), Ben Dunk(w), Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Peter Nevill, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin Sri Lanka Masters (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Sri Lanka opt to bowl!! Sri Lanka Masters have won the toss and captain Kumar Sangakkara has decided that they will be bowling first.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: First game at BCA Stadium, Vadodara The BCA Stadium, Vadodara, is hosting its first match in the tournament. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, hosted the previous five matches in the tournament. We expect a high-scoring contest at our hands.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: Toss coming up!! Hang around as the toss is about to come. Teams have preferred batting second. So that might be the case here once again.

SL Masters vs AUS Masters IMLT20 Live: How the points table look like? Sri Lanka and Australia are placed third and fourth, respectively in the IMLT20 points table. SL have one win in their two matches, AUS don't have a win in their only outing. India are on top of points table.

