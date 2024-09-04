SKN vs GAW, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Follow us on Image Source : SKNPATRIOTS X St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be up against the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in their four encounter in CPL 2024

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots like the Falcons will be playing their fourth match in a week in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and with the games coming thick and fast, the 2021 champions will be keen to wrestle the momentum back in their favour having lost two on the bounce now. Despite the batters pulling in their weight, Patriots' bowling, especially in the middle overs has left a lot to be desired. The Patriots take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in their fourth encounter and hope to get back to the winning ways.

Anrich Nortje and Kyle Mayers had given a terrific start to the Patriots with the ball, however, as skipper Andre Fletcher admitted, the missed chances cost them in the middle overs. Saint Lucia Kings went on to chase 201 from being 20/4. The Patriots would hope for a much tighter game with the ball against the Warriors, who got over the line on the final ball of the match against the Falcons.

The Warriors, on the other hand, need to refine their act with the bat as there were small contributions but they couldn't build partnerships before Dwaine Pretorius starred in the end with the bat. It should be a great contest with two good sides, who have their share of weaknesses.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 7, SKN vs GAW

Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Sherfane Rutherford, Anrich Nortje, Shamar Joseph, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie

Probable Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c/wk), Kyle Mayers, Mikyle Louis, Tristan Stubbs, Sherfane Rutherford, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair