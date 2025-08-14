SKN vs ABF pitch report: How will surface at Warner Park, St Kitts play for CPL 2025 match 1? The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to commence on August 15 with the match commencing at 4:30 AM in India. The opening game will be played between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua Barbuda and Falcons at Warner Park in St Kitts. Here's the pitch report:

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to get underway with the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua Barbuda and Falcons on August 15. The match will be played at 4:30 AM IST on Friday, even as both teams will be eager to start their respective campaigns on a high.

Jason Holder is set to lead the home team, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, in his maiden stint for them after being traded from Barbados Royals. With the likes of Evin Lewis, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz also part of the squad, the Patriots are looking a decent unit as they will look to start their season with a win.

Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will be led by former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim who recently featured in The Hundred for two matches before leaving the tournament to feature in the CPL 2025. Shakib Al Hasan and Naveen-ul-Haq are among the top T20 players who will turn up for the Falcons in this season.

Warner Park, St Kitts Pitch Report

Warner Park recently hosted three T20Is between Australia and the West Indies and in all three games, the score was chased down comfortably. 215 runs was the highest total chased not only in the series, but it was also the record at the venue. The surface for the opening game of the season is expected to be a good one for batting and expect this to be a high-scoring encounter yet again. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first looking at recent results in the AUS vs WI series.

Warner Park, St Kitts - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 34

Matches won batting 1st - 12

Matches won bowling 1st - 20

Average 1st inns score - 130

Highest total - 215

Highest score chased - 215

Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Jewel Andrew(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Imad Wasim (C), Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Odean Smith, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Navian Bidaisee, Jason Holder (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Jyd Goolie, Leniko Boucher