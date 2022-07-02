Skipper Rohit Sharma approaching full fitness, all set to join India's T20I and ODI squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma fast approaching towards full fitness

With the T20I World Cup fast approaching, every cricketing team across the globe is busy preparing for the mega event. India on their road to the T20I World Cup will play three T20I against dominant England. India has currently played South Africa and Ireland and has won 4 of their 7 T20I games under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

When India landed in the United Kingdom for their limited over series and the one-off Test match, captain Rohit Sharma was expected to be a part of the final playing eleven in all seven matches, but unfortunately, the Indian skipper went down with COVID-19 and missed the important Test match. The entire Indian team came under the scanner when they were found flouting the COVID protocols.

The one-off Test match which is being played at Edgbaston was initially a part of India's red ball tour to England last year. With COVID wreaking havoc through various parts of Britain, the match had to be postponed and it was mutually agreed between the ECB and the BCCI that the remaining Test match will be played when India travels to England for their white ball tour in 2022.

Sources close to the BCCI now say that Rohit has recovered and now is accelerating towards full fitness and will be a part of India's white ball matches.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh