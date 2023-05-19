Six to bring it up, fans find similarities in Virat Kohli's approach in recent hundreds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli hundred IPL 2023

Virat Kohli recorded his first Indian Premier League century since 2019 as he smashed 100 off 63 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 19. The former Indian skipper was top of his game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to boost RCB's chances for playoff qualification with just five overall group-stage games to go.

RCB climbed to the no.4 position in the points table with a win as they are now favorites to finish in the top four for the fourth consecutive season. Bangalore put in all-round impressive performances with skipper Faf du Plessis and star pacer Mohammed Siraj also contributing to their victory. But fans were more focused on Kohli as the opener moved closer to recording his maiden century this season.

Kohli took 35 balls to bring up his seventh fifty of the season and he did it by smashing a one-bounce four off Glenn Phillips in the 12th over. Kohli accelerate his approach with four fours off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 15th over as he moved an inch closer to reaching the 100-run mark. He managed to score just two runs off the first three deliveries of Bhuvneshar in the 18th over as he reached 94.

But Kohli triggered the crowd as he smashed a maximum over the deep midwicket to record a century. Kohli took only 62 balls to register his record sixth IPL hundred but was not able to finish the game. He went for another six on the very next delivery but Glenn Phillips took a comfortable catch at deep forward square.

Kohli's sixth IPL hundred came after 1490 days and he was fearless to introduce it with a six. But this is not a surprise for fans anymore as the former Indian captain ended his wait for the 70th international century with a six as well. Kohli brought his first T20I century in September 2022 in a game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and he smashed a six to reach the 100-run mark

The 34-year-old batter then recorded his 44th ODI hundred in December 2022 on India's tour of Bangladesh. That ODI century came after a gap of 1214 days and once again the legendary batter smashed a six to reach the 100-run mark. Kohli's fearless approach while reaching the 100-run mark in his recent hundreds has definitely silenced critics.

Latest Cricket News