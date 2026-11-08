Six players join India squad ahead of crucial Maldives clash in SAFF Championship 2026

New Delhi:

India head coach Naushad Moosa has received six additional players ahead of the team's final Group B encounter against the Maldives in the SAFF Championship on November 11. The fresh arrivals in Dhaka come after a series of departures left the Blue Tigers facing considerable changes following their opening victory over Pakistan.

Chennaiyin FC's Irfan Edwards and Brison Fernandes headline the incoming group. The duo impressed in their club's 5-3 win against East Bengal and will now get an opportunity to strengthen India's attacking options. East Bengal players PV Vishnu and Sandip Mandi have also been called up, as reported by RevSportz, while Abdul Rabeeh and Macarton Louis Nickson of NorthEast United FC complete the six additions.

Meanwhile, Moosa will be familiar with the NorthEast United pair, having worked alongside them at the club.

India beat Pakistan in opening game

The squad reshuffle follows India's dramatic 3-2 triumph over Pakistan, a match in which they surrendered two goals during stoppage time after establishing a three-goal advantage. Several players have since left the camp for different commitments.

On the other hand, Bijoy Varghese and Muhammed Suhail have joined Khalid Jamil's preparations in Bengaluru ahead of the senior team's departure for New Zealand, where two international friendlies await. Liston Colaco, who was initially included in India's SAFF squad, has also travelled with the senior side.

Meanwhile, Nofal, Valpuia and Farukh Chowdhury were released following an earlier understanding between the AIFF and Mumbai City FC.

The departures have created particular concerns in defence. Bijoy, who captained the side, and Valpuia were important members of the defensive setup, leaving Moosa with the task of identifying fresh combinations before the Maldives encounter. In the meantime, following the Pakistan match, the coach had highlighted areas requiring attention.

“We want to improve our coordination, especially in transitions, defensive organisation and decision-making in key moments. Most importantly, we want to use these days to build further chemistry and competition within the group. Our objective is to be better prepared for the next game and continue improving with every match,” he had said.

India enter the final fixture knowing that a draw will guarantee their semi-final qualification. Pakistan moved into a strong position with a 3-0 victory over the Maldives, courtesy of McKeal Abdullah's penalty and Najeebullah Bettani's brace.

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