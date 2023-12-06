WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Pitch report: How will surface at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies players and Sam Curran.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI: Following their thumping win in the first ODI of the three-match series against England, West Indies sit on the brink of a rare ODI series win against the Three Lions. They stunned the 2019 ODI World champions when Shai Hope's century and Romario Shepherd's blistering knock powered the Windies to a four-wicket win. The 326-run chase was West Indies' second-highest chase in the ODI history.

England would be fighting to stay in the hunt after some of their bowlers, particularly Sam Curran endured a horrific outing in the first ODI. The second match of the series will be played at the same venue where the first one was held - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound Pitch report

The track generally stays on the slower side. The bowlers rule the roost here with average totals not touching even 250 in the first innings. However, the first game saw a different story. England scored 325 and West Indies came and chased the target. This was also the highest score chased at this venue ever.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - ODI

Total ODI matches - 36

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 18

Average 1st Inns scores - 230

Average 2nd Inns scores - 199

Highest total recorded - 326/6 (48.5 Ov) by WI vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 105/10 (37.3 Ov) by WIW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 326/6 (48.5 Ov) by WI vs ENG

The lowest score defended - 168/7 (35 Ov) by WIW vs NZW

West Indies' Probable Playing XI:

Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

England's Probable Playing XI:

Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse/Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

