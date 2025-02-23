Sindh Governor promises massive prize money for Pakistan if they beat India in Champions Trophy Sindh Governor came forward and announced a sum of PKR 1 crore if Pakistan go on to beat India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Pakistan lock horns against India in their much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash. Both sides face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. There is no doubt that India and Pakistan have a rich sporting history behind them.

Both teams are widely revered as one of each other's biggest rivals in world cricket, and over the years, the teams have engaged in several mouth-watering clashes across tournaments. With the teams facing off in the Champions Trophy 2025, the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Tessori, came forward and promised a huge sum of PKR 1 crore for the side if they managed to defeat the Indian team in the tournament.

“If Pakistan team wins, I promise to give them 1 crore from my side. it's not that we won't care about the players if they lose. They are our pride but the entire country is praying for a win and hope we will achieve it,” Tessori said according to ARY News.

Speaking of the game between India and Pakistan, the clash began with the Men in Green coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened their innings with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq coming out to bat. Aiming to post a big total on the board, the Indian team's excellent performance with the ball saw the Men in Green get under pressure right from the get-go. Babar Azam fell prey to Hardik Pandya, with Imam-ul-Haq departing quickly thanks to Axar Patel’s direct hit run out.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hoped to stabilise the innings and amassed 46 and 62 runs, respectively. The Men in Blue have done an excellent job in keeping Pakistan under pressure, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will hope to limit the Men in Green to a subpar total in the first innings of the game.