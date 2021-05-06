'Sorry to be leaving you in such trying times': Simon Doull bids emotional farewell to India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Doull was one of the many New Zealanders who were participating in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull sent out a heartfelt message to cricket fans in India expressing disappointment over leaving them following the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Dear India, you have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart goes out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love," Doull tweeted on Wednesday.

Doull was one of the many New Zealanders participating in the IPL. Some of the top Kiwi players like Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult were participating in the tournament as players.

The New Zealanders, the Aussies and the West Indians were yet to leave the Indian shores. Eight out of 11 England cricketers have reached their country.

Some of the South African cricketers too left for their home country on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is still discussing ways to send back Aussie cricketers after the national government there banned all flights from India till May 15.

The BCCI on Tuesday decided to postpone IPL indefinitely due to Covid-19 positive cases in various teams.