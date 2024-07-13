Sikandar Raza on cusp of scaling two all-time milestones for Zimbabwe ahead of 4th T20I against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sikandar Raza.

Sikandar Raza is standing at the threshold of two all-time records for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket ahead of the fourth T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 13.

The 38-year-old is 17 shy of becoming the first Zimbabwe player to amass 2000 runs in T20Is and also needs two more wickets to move past Luke Jongwe and become the leading wicket-taker for the Chevrons in the shortest format of the sport.

The right-handed batter has aggregated 1983 runs in 89 T20Is with the help of 14 half-centuries at a strike rate of 133.26. On the other hand, he has picked up 65 T20I wickets at an economy rate of 7.05 and has two four-wicket hauls to his credit.

However, Raza seems to be more focused on getting his team back on its feet after two consecutive defeats in the series. He seemed fairly exasperated with his team's lacklustre performance on the field as they dropped catches and conceded way too many runs.

"Think it is the fielding again. We are very proud of it but the wheels are coming off again. We gave away 20 runs extra. We still have problems at the top, but we are backing the boys. I know they are trying and once they do, we will come good again," Raza had said after the conclusion of the third fixture.

Raza urged the senior members of the squad to step up to the challenge and inspire the youngsters with their match-winning performances.

"We are trying to do everything. It is time we players including me take the responsibility. I can accept some mistakes from the young side but the seniors need to step up. But we need to back them. Bennett is doing well at no. 3. This is the best we have and this is the best that we can do."