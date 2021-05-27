'Shut the noise': Mithali Raj and Co. sweat it out at gym while in quarantine

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WOMEN Mithali Raj during a gym session in Mumbai.

Following the recent criticism meted out at BCCI; accusing them of not doing enough for the Indian women's cricket team, its dedicated women's Twitter handle posted a video of the women's cricket team sweating out in the gym in their bid to prepare for the India tour of England, which also includes a Test match.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of BCCI Women posted a video of the players working out in the gym and the caption read: "Shut the Noise! We are INDIA."

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour. The Test will be India's first in seven years.

Apart from the one-off test, the women's team will play three ODIs, and three T20Is against England. The two teams will face off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. The ODI series will begin June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Earlier, the third women's Twenty20 between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been advanced by a day to July 14 for "broadcast purposes".