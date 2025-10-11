Shubman Gill's ton, Ravindra Jadeja's scalps help India stamp authority on Day 2 of Delhi Test Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball on Day of the second Test between India and West Indies as he took three of the four wickets that the visitors lost in the first innings of the Delhi Test. Shubman Gill had earlier slammed his 10th Test century as India declared at 518/5.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill smashed his 10th Test century, while Ravindra Jadeja made three scalps as India continued stamping their authority in the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. Gill's 129 and decent contributions from Nitish Reddy (43) and Dhruv Jurel (44) helped India put 518/5 in the first innings before the hosts declared their innings in the second session on Day 2 of the Test.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the day after his big mix-up with captain Gill. Jaiswal drove Jayden Seales to mid-off and had set for a run, but Gill did not move much, and the Southpaw found it late and was way short on his way back to the crease.

Nitish Reddy played a stroke-filled 43-run knock from 54 deliveries as he pushed the case for some quick runs. He hit Seales for three fours and Jomel Warrican for two sixes and a four, and was dropped on 20. But he failed to make it count much when he was dismissed for 43 after top-edging one to long-on.

Dhruv Jurel played cautiously with Gill before cutting loose for some boundaries as he made 44 from 79 deliveries, but was cleaned up by Roston Chase. After the dismissal, India called for the declaration.

Meanwhile, the Windies would be kicking themselves for having let go of the hard yards that they had put in, despite losing John Campbell to a blinder of a catch taken by Sai Sudharsan at short leg. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze played 20 overs to rebuild things, putting up 67 runs for the second wicket. But Ravindra Jadeja then took two of the next three wickets to fall. He removed Chanderpaul caught behind with KL Rahul taking a catch on the third attempt, before Kuldeep Yadav got Athanaze out at mid-wicket after the batter inner-halved an attempted slog sweep.

Jadeja struck again and got the West Indies skipper Roston Chase for a duck, caught and bowled as the visitors lost four wickets at the end of the day to go to stumps 140/4 and trail by 378 more.