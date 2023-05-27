Shubman Gill's sensational hundred sets new World record in viewership on JioCinema

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill continued his Midas touch in IPL 2023 as he smashed his third IPL ton in just 4 innings in the ongoing season. Gill broke multiple records in his 129-run knock vs Mumbai Indians. The GT opener helped his side post a massive score of 233/3 in the Qualifier 2 vs Mumbai Indians. GT won the match by 62 runs and marched into the finals of IPL 2023.

Gill's jaw-dropping knock also shattered the World record in concurrent viewership as JioConema achieved a new high. "JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL, set a new World Record as 2.57 Cr. concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubhman Gill in the first innings of Qualifier 2 of the TATA IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians," a statement released by JioCinema read.

The viewership rocketed past the previous record set by JioCinema in GT vs CSK Qualifier and the 2019 India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal. "Gill’s knock and Titans skipper Hardik Pandya’s late flurry rocketed the platform past the World Record equaled by JioCinema in the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night and first set during India vs New Zealand Semi-Final in the ICC 2019 World Cup," the statement added.

The CEO of Viacom18 Sports Anil Jayaraj also opened on the milestone. “We are thrilled to announce that JioCinema has set a ground-breaking milestone by breaking the world record of concurrent viewers on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans shatter multiple records, become 1st team to achieve this feat

It has also set a global benchmark in the digital sports world of recording 1500 Cr. video views in the initial seven weeks of the tournament. Recently it registered a record-equalling 2.5 Cr. viewers in the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings game. Notably, the platform has achieved new heights earlier in the season too.

"JioCinema’s TATA IPL 2023 presentation has continuously set new benchmarks and shattered records almost every week through the season, evidence of cricket fans’ preference. On April 17, 2.4 Cr. viewers came together to watch MS Dhoni’s CSK defend against a high-octane run chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore with bated breath at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This record was set after bettering the one set on April 12th of a peak concurrency touching 2.2 Cr., again when Dhoni almost pulled off another heist against Rajasthan Royals," JioCinema's statement added.

Latest Cricket News