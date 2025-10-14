Shubman Gill will grow as captain in presence of Rohit, Kohli: Ian Bishop ahead of Australia series Shubman Gill will begin his ODI captaincy tenure with the ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop feels Gill will grow as captain with the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill will grow in the job as India's ODI captain with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli behind him, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop opined as India gear up for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

India will be travelling to Australia for a limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, which kicks off from October 19 in Perth with the 50-over games first.

Gill has been appointed India's new ODI captain as he takes the reins from Rohit with an eye on the ODI World Cup 2027. Gill has already taken the leadership role in the Tests and has led India to a 2-2 draw against England and a 2-0 win over West Indies in his first two assignments.

The star batter's tenure as captain now begins in the ODIs, with India building themselves for the 2027 World Cup. Bishop feels Gill would grow as a leader with Rohit and Kohli by his side. "He’ll be fine. Those two guys will help him along the way. He will grow in the job," Bishop said as quoted by PTI.

"He’s nowhere near the finished article. People have to give him that chance to grow as a captain, and as a batsman, he will grow as well. He has the temperament and the skill to lead, but the growth in captaincy and tactics is something that will take a couple of seasons to grow into. I’m sure he’ll get help from the two veterans," he said.

Bishop gives his opinion on Rohit-Kohli's future

Meanwhile, the former Windies star also gave his say on the future of the iconic duo and whether they will have the legs to sustain till the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. "That’s their decision.

I can’t answer that for Rohit or for Virat or for the BCCI. It depends on what their determination and skill are like. They’ve been fine so far," he added.