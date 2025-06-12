Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Harry Brook vs Rachin Ravindra - Stats comparison after 15 Test matches With veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson naming Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rachin Ravindra as the next generation's Fab four, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the four players in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

With a new era of cricket quickly taking over, there have already been some names who have been deemed as the next superstars of the sport. Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently came forward and named Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook, and Rachin Ravindra as the new generation’s ‘Fab 4,’ and the four star batters have been putting in some exceptional performances as of late across formats.

With several senior players hanging up their boots, the onus will soon be falling onto the shoulders of the younger generation to carry forward their respective side’s legacy. All four of the star batters have made quite the name for themselves in Test cricket so far in their careers.

Shubman Gill’s Test career in numbers

Speaking of ace India batter Shubman Gill, the 25-year-old has played 32 Test matches in his career so far, where he has amassed 1,893 runs to his name, with an average of 35.05 runs. He was also recently named the new team India Test captain and will kick off his Test captaincy stint with the five-game England tour from June 20.

Harry Brook’s flying start to his Test career

As for England’s star batter Harry Brook, the 26-year-old has been exceptional for his side in the longest format. With 25 tests played, Brook has scored 2,339 runs to his name and maintains an average of 58.47 runs. He has been an integral part of England’s Test setup for some time now.

Jaiswal vs Rahul vs Duckett - Stats comparison after 15 Test matches

Player Runs Average Highest score Strike rate 50/100s Ducks Yashasvi Jaiswal 1,568 58.07 214* 67.84 8/4 2 Shubman Gill 890 34.23 128 57.64 4/2 2 Harry Brook 1,378 59.91 186 90.65 8/5 1 Rachin Ravindra 1,057 37.75 240 56.16 4/2 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal being deemed as India’s next big thing

One of the finest openers in world cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been making his mark across formats, but he has made quite the name for himself in Test cricket. With 19 tests played, Jaiswal has scored 1,798 runs to his name, with an average of 52.88 runs.

Rachin Ravindra stats in Test cricket

New Zealand have found a gem of their own in 25-year-old Rachin Ravindra. With 15 tests played, Ravindra has scored 1,057 runs to his name, with an average of 37.75 runs.

Also Read: