Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson: T20 stats comparison of star batters ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025. With Gill back in the T20I side, India now have three openers with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma being the other two. Here is a stat comparison between Gill and Samson in T20 cricket.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill made a return to the Indian T20I team as the Test skipper has been named vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025. The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, named India's 15-member squad for the regional tournament that gets underway on September 9.

T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed why Gill was picked in the squad, stating that he was the vice-captain when India began the next T20I cycle post the 2024 World Cup with the Sri Lanka series.

"In my opinion, the last time Shubman Gill played a T20I for India was when we went to Sri Lanka. When I was leading, he was the vice-captain. That's where we started the new cycle for the T20 World Cup. After that, he got busy with all the Test series. He didn't get an opportunity to play T20Is because he was busy with Test cricket and the Champions Trophy," SKY said in the press conference jointly addressed by him and Agarkar.

Meanwhile, India selector Agarkar stated that Gill and Sanju Samson are two "very good opening options alongside Abhishek Sharma" for the Asia Cup. This hints that Abhishek is locked as the No.1 opener, while there would be a fight between Samson and Gill for the top spot.

As Gill is the vice-captain, he seems certain to be part of the Playing XI, which leaves Samson's place in threat. Unless there is some movement in the batting order, his place looks in danger.

Here we take a look at a stats comparison between Gill and Samson as they seem at loggerheads for a place in the Asia Cup 2025.

Sanju Samson's T20 record

Samson was picked for India's squads for the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka T20I series and scored only 60 runs across four innings. However, he turned things around with back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa, before two ducks and then another ton against the Proteas.

Samson has played 42 T20I matches so far and has made 861 runs at an average of 25.32. His strike rate reads 152.38, and he has slammed three centuries and two fifties. Meanwhile, since the T20 World Cup, Samson has made 487 runs in 16 innings at 34.78 and a strike rate of 171.47.

In overall T20 cricket, Samson has made 7629 runs in 304 matches at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 137.01.

Shubman Gill's T20 record

Gill was the captain of India's immediate next series in Zimbabwe post the T20 World Cup 2024. He was then made the vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series, when the World Cup-bound players returned.

Gill made two half-centuries in the two series, but has not set the T20I cricket on fire. In 21 T20Is, the star batter has made 578 runs at 30.42 at a strike rate of 139.27. Gill has hit one century and three fifties.

In the IPL, Gill has made 3866 runs in 118 matches at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 138.71. He has fared better in recent years in the Indian cash-rich league. Gill made 650 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 50 and a strong strike rate of 155.87. He had scored 426 in 2024 at 38.72 and at a strike rate of 147.40. He had a stellar IPL 2023, having scored 890 runs at 59.33 and at a strike rate of 157.80.

In T20s, Gill has made 5121 runs in 160 matches at an average of 37.93 and a strike rate of 138.99